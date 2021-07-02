Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,340,607 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,340,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Southwestern Energy worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.