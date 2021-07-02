Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,504 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of BOX worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

