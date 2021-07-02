Northern Trust Corp Sells 189,597 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 654,822 shares worth $39,655,803. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

