Northern Trust Corp Sells 241,012 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Sanmina worth $40,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

