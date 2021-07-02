Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.42. 94,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 448,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.