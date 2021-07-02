Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 0.8%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.42. 94,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 448,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

