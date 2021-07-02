NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of NovoCure worth $47,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $189.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.88 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock worth $47,015,032. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

