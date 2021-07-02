Nuggets Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00169920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.06 or 1.00249399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

