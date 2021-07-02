NULS (NULS) Hits Market Cap of $37.03 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, NULS has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $37.03 million and $23.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

