Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
