Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,832. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

