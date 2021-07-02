Nyerium (NYEX) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $90,765.04 and $12.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

