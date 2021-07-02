nYFI (N0031) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

