Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 34,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

