Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Nuance Communications comprises 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $115,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $43,710,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after buying an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $24,519,000.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 37,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,729.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

