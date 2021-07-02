Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 10,348 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avalara by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Avalara by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Avalara by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.60. 8,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,486. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -217.97 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.55.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

