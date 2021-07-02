Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 19,369 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. AMETEK makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.