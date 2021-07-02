Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 57,657 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 240.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,437,000 after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $6,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,249. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

