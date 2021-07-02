Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 148,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.50. 2,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,089. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

