Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 572.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 59,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

