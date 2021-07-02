Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 10,460 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 459.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 557,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,513 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

