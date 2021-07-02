Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 37,707 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 939,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FSKR remained flat at $$21.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 546,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.