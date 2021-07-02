Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.06. 22,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,115 shares of company stock worth $9,482,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.