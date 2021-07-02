Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Big 5 Sporting Goods makes up 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.62% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.87. 20,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $576.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.88. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,817. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

