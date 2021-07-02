Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.54 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 410.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.