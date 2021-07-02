Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.10% of Vuzix worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vuzix by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vuzix by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

