Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 79,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.