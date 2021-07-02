Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,888 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

MDRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

