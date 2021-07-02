Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 162.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -252.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

