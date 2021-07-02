Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.