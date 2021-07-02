Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.