Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.57 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,889. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.