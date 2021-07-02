Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.71 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 8,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

