Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.80 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $135.94. 12,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,171. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.