Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.86 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,193,440. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 34,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.