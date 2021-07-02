Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.89 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after buying an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 26,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,014. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

