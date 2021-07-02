Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.93 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.