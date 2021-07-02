Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $2.54 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Black Knight makes up about 0.6% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.