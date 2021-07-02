Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

