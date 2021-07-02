Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Tattooed Chef accounts for approximately 0.6% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tattooed Chef as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,695. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

