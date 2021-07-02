Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Albemarle accounts for about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

