Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,247 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $135,801,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.85. 321,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

