Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

