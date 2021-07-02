Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,534 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,197 shares of company stock worth $16,736,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,187. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

