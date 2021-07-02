Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

