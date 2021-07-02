Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.35% of Athenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 10,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,583. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

