Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,004,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 203,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 1,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,950. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

