Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,191 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,055. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,868. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.95 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

