Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

