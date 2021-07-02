Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Masco accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 41,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,328. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

