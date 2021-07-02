OceanEx Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $122,325.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00169634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.66 or 0.99985281 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

