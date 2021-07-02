ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 7.5% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.64 million and $17,400.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,719.08 or 0.99889931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

